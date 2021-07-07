Anupamaa SPOILER! Arshad Warsi, Ronit Roy, Sharad Kelkar & Other Actors Approached? Arshad & Ronit React

Anupamaa is one of the top shows on the TRP chart and makers are trying their best to keep the audiences glued to the show by introducing new twists in the show. Recently, there were reports that a Bollywood actor might join the cast who will bring new twist in the show. Apparently, this new character will be Anupamaa's childhood friend. Although no actor has been finalised yet, it is being said that a Bollywood actor or a popular actor from television industry might be roped-in for the show.

Now as per latest reports, Arshad Warsi, Ronit Roy, Sharad Kelkar, Rajeev Khandelwal, Salil Ankola, Shakti Anand, Varun Badola and Vishal Singh have been approached to play lead opposite Anupamaa. While Ronit Roy and Arshad Warsi have denied the reports, others are yet to respond.



Arshad had tweeted, "This news is absolutely UNTRUE. Please get your facts right...."

It has to be recalled that the makers had introduced a twist with Apurva Agnihotri's character Dr Advait was introduced, who was helping Anupamaa in her cancer treatment. Recently, his character made an exit.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of the show, apart from Vanraj, Kavya too will be losing her job and becoming a housewife. On the other hand, Anupamaa will become a working woman. Apparently, she will be seen handling and juggling more and more different responsibilities in the coming days. We assume that she might meet her childhood friend at work who might help her both personally and professionally.