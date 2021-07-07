Anupamaa SPOILER! Arshad Warsi, Ronit Roy, Sharad Kelkar & Other Actors Approached? Arshad & Ronit React

Anupamaa
is
one
of
the
top
shows
on
the
TRP
chart
and
makers
are
trying
their
best
to
keep
the
audiences
glued
to
the
show
by
introducing
new
twists
in
the
show.
Recently,
there
were
reports
that
a
Bollywood
actor
might
join
the
cast
who
will
bring
new
twist
in
the
show.
Apparently,
this
new
character
will
be
Anupamaa's
childhood
friend.
Although
no
actor
has
been
finalised
yet,
it
is
being
said
that
a
Bollywood
actor
or
a
popular
actor
from
television
industry
might
be
roped-in
for
the
show.
Now
as
per
latest
reports,
Arshad
Warsi,
Ronit
Roy,
Sharad
Kelkar,
Rajeev
Khandelwal,
Salil
Ankola,
Shakti
Anand,
Varun
Badola
and
Vishal
Singh
have
been
approached
to
play
lead
opposite
Anupamaa.
While
Ronit
Roy
and
Arshad
Warsi
have
denied
the
reports,
others
are
yet
to
respond.
Arshad
had
tweeted,
"This
news
is
absolutely
UNTRUE.
Please
get
your
facts
right...."
It
has
to
be
recalled
that
the
makers
had
introduced
a
twist
with
Apurva
Agnihotri's
character
Dr
Advait
was
introduced,
who
was
helping
Anupamaa
in
her
cancer
treatment.
Recently,
his
character
made
an
exit.
Meanwhile,
in
the
upcoming
episode
of
the
show,
apart
from
Vanraj,
Kavya
too
will
be
losing
her
job
and
becoming
a
housewife.
On
the
other
hand,
Anupamaa
will
become
a
working
woman.
Apparently,
she
will
be
seen
handling
and
juggling
more
and
more
different
responsibilities
in
the
coming
days.
We
assume
that
she
might
meet
her
childhood
friend
at
work
who
might
help
her
both
personally
and
professionally.