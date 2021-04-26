Anupamaa Spoiler: Dr Advait Informs Vanraj That Anupamaa Has A Tumour In Her Ovary

Star Plus show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma is one of the highest-rating shows on Indian television right now. The show is gaining a lot of viewership for its unique storyline and stars' performances. In the upcoming episode of the daily soap, viewers will get a shock after learning about Anupamaa's serious health issue.

Apparently, Anupamaa confronts Vanraj that she is tired of taking responsibility of the entire house alone. She tells her husband that it's his responsibility as well and makes him realise that he should take care of his children as well. During the discussion with him, Anupamaa faints and falls on the ground. Kavya sees Vanraj holding Anupamaa in his arms. He immediately takes her to Dr Advait (Apurva Agnihotri).

Vanraj worries about Anupamaa's health. Later, Dr Advait tells him that it might have happened due to the emotional stress that Anupamaa had kept in her heart all these years. Because of this, Vanraj informs Anupamaa that he has postponed their divorce date and their family will be joining them soon.

Later, Anupamaa's reports come and Dr Advait gets shocked after seeing it. He informs Vanraj that Anupamaa has a tumour in her ovary, which is affecting her health. Now, it will be interesting to see how Vanraj will deal with the situation and tell his family about her health issue.

Meanwhile, the show Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. The show also features Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, Tassnim Sheikh and others in pivotal roles. Stay tuned for more updates!