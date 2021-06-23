Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey Reacts To Rumours of Cold War Between Him & Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa, which stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly and Madalsa Sharma in the lead roles, is a popular and number one show on television. The team share great bond on-screen. However, recently there were rumours that all is not well among the actors! There were rumours that two groups have been formed on the sets- While Rupali with Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne on one group, Sudhanshu, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosle are in other group.

Sudhashu had shared a promo of the show on his Instagram in which he did not tag Rupali in it, which led to further gossip. Recently, Madalsa rubbished the rumours. Now, Sudhanshu himself has reacted to it.



He slammed people who create such rumours and told TOI, "These are such silly things that people create. I don't even understand how their minds work. How will I achieve anything in my career by untagging someone? Generally, the practice is to tag people who are associated with the picture and mostly I copy-paste the link I get from someone on my social media. When the show started, Rupali and I posted many videos together because we were married in the show. Now, I am married to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), so obviously, to promote the track, we will post videos together."

Sudhashu clarified that he and Rupali are good friends and co-actors, and nothing is wrong between them.

He added, "Rupali and I are good co-actors and friends, too. There is nothing wrong between us. And a difference of opinion between two actors at times is very normal and can happen any day. There are so many times when you don't agree on something and get a little upset but then it is over. And that happens not only with actors working on the sets, it also happens between two individuals at home. Rift or cold war are too strong words to use."

The actor said that he has many years of experience in the industry. He added that he has worked opposite Bollywood actresses and will never get into frivolous matters. He added that although the title of the show is Anupamaa, the show revolves around husband, wife and his lover; it is the story of a family. He concluded by saying that it is normal for people to jump to assumptions around what happens behind the scenes.