Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey To Be Seen In Salman Khan's Radhe; Actor Says He Did Film For Prabhu Deva

Sudhanshu Pandey, who is currently seen in super-hit show Anupamaa, will feature in Salman Khan starrer film Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will hit the theatres on Eid 2021. Sudhanshu will be seen in a special appearance, but a negative role. The actor, who had decided not to do any special appearances in Bollywood, did Radhe just for Prabhu Deva.

Sudhanshu told TOI that he shot for Radhe long ago and finished dubbing for it in January. He added that he will be seen in a negative avatar and it is more of a glorified special appearance.

The actor further added, "Earlier, I had shot for a Tamil film, which featured Prabhu Deva as the hero, and I played the villain. He had probably kept me in mind, and later, approached me through a casting agency for Radhe. Although I am averse to playing character roles or making special appearances because I have done that quite a lot, I made an exception for Prabhu. I did this film only for him."

About his equation with the director-choreographer, he said, "My equation with Prabhu Deva is professional. I have always admired him as an artiste, and I am glad that I got to know him slightly better while shooting for the Tamil film."

For the uninitiated, Radhu was supposed to release on Eid last year, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. When asked about the same, he said that the film couldn't be completed because of the pandemic and the team resumed shoot post the lockdown. Adding it was a challenging time, he said, "When you have given your sweat and blood to a project, you would obviously want to release it at the right time."

Also Read: Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat Says Rupali Ganguly Was First To Know About Him Testing Positive For COVID-19

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Calls Rubina Cunning, Nikki An Ill-Behaved Person & Rakhi A Fantastic Human Being