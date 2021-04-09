Anupamaa's Tassnim Sheikh Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says First Three Days Were Horrible

After Paras Kalnawat, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi and actors Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashish Mehrotra had tested positive for Coronavirus. Now, yet another actress, Tassnim Sheikh has tested positive for the virus. The actress took to her Instagram account to reveal the same.

She informed her fans and well-wishers that she has tested positive for COVID-19, however, she said that she is going to be fighting it with all her will and is sure that she will come out as a stronger person with this experience. She also requested everybody who has come in contact with her for the last couple of days to get themselves tested and quarantine themselves.

Also, in an interview with TOI, Tassnim said that the first three days were horrible. She said, "I developed slight symptoms around four days back and immediately isolated myself. When I got myself tested, my reports came positive. The first three days were horrible with fever, severe bodyache and I was constantly throwing up."

Her husband is is not in India right now and is worried about her. The actress said that she told him she is asymptomatic as she did not want to make him restless when he is away working. She also added that she is worried about her father, who is a heart patient and stays with her. She revealed that her daughter is looking after her.

Tassnim concluded by saying, "Since I am into fitness and work out regularly, I am quite alert about even slight changes in my body. So, when I was feeling a bit weak and different from usual, I decided to not shoot further and isolated myself. I am a little better now, but I'm still running fever."

Also Read: Dance Deewane 3 Producer Arvind, Judge Dharmesh Test COVID-19 Positive; Shakti & Punit To Replace Dharmesh

Also Read: Tera Yaar Hoon Main Actor Ssudeep Sahir And His Wife Anantica Test Positive For COVID-19