Anupamaa: The Shahs Gather For Baa And Babuji's 50th Wedding Anniversary

After over a week full of high on drama sequences, looks like there is some respite for the Shah family in Rajan and Deepa Shahi's Anupamaa. We have learned that the whole family, including Dolly and Sanjay, will get together to celebrate Baa and Babuji's golden wedding anniversary.

The old couple has been through a lot, especially during the last few weeks, and even though they always have differences of opinion, they have always stood by each other. 50 years is a big milestone for the whole family and their anniversary celebration will definitely come as a sigh of relief not just for them but for the whole clan.

It seems that the family also arranged for a nice photoshoot for the couple. Baa is looking lovely in a white saree which reminds us of Sridevi from Chandni. It will be interesting to see what the family does on their big day.

But it's for sure that the celebration will see a lot of emotions, some apologies and a lot of drama. So keep watching Anupamaa to know what happens next.

Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.