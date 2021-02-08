Anupamaa To File Police Complaint Against Vanraj & Kavya; Asks Her Husband’s GF To Apologise To Samar

The audience is seeing a new side of Anupamaa in Rajan Shahi's show of the same name. Every pain or every insult that Vanraj has given to her has only made her stronger, but she won't accept it if anyone tries to harm her kids. And Kavya had to face her anger after she filed a false complaint against Samar.

But like she had told them, Anupamaa comes to the police station to file a complaint against Vanraj and Kavya. However, soon Vanraj and Kavya both arrive and Kavya says that she wants to take her complaint back. Not just that, Anupamaa asks her to apologise to Samar, and she had no option but to say sorry to him.

While Anupamaa and the others come back to the Shah house, Vanraj and Kavya leave for Kavya's home. But before getting inside, Vanraj tells Kavya that he won't tolerate it if she will try to hurt his kids again. The next day we see that Pakhi asks Kavya to teach her something for the annual function, to which Kavya said that she is busy with the office work and doesn't get enough time. She goes on to say a lot of things about Anupamaa, and Pakhi reacts to her comments by saying that her mother has never said anything bad about Kavya, and she does just the opposite.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa reaches school but is told that she will have to take a class using a gas stove. Though Anupamaa was quite reluctant in doing so, the school admin asked her to use it. And as luck would have it, a fire breaks in her class.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa was successful in taking the kids out, but gets stuck inside. Pakhi tells Vanraj about the same and he and Samar both are on their way to the school. What will happen to Anupamaa now? Will Kavya question Vanraj for going to Anupamaa? To know what happens next watch "Anupamaa" on Star Plus and Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read : Anupamaa: Rupali Can't Compare The Current Track With Her Own Life; Says Her Husband Would Never Cheat On Her

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, "Anupamaa" features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

Also Read : Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Retains Top Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah