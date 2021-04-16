Anupamaa To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Here Are Shows Shifting Their Shooting Locations

Shows That Will Be Shot In Goa

Molkki, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya makers have decided to shift their shooting location to Goa. In fact, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya actors were spotted leaving for Goa, yesterday (April 15, 2021).

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti Shift Its Shooting Location To Surat

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti team will be shifting their shooting location to Surat. Recently, the female lead of the show Neha Marda shared a video in which she was seen undergoing COVID-19 test before leaving for the location. She revealed in her Instagram post that they 'will shoot in Surat by taking precautions very seriously'.

Check the video here

Several Shows Decide To Shift Their Shooting Location To Hyderabad

It is being said that Imlie will be shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Other shows that will be shifting to the City of Pearls are- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Namak Issk Ka and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Hamari Wali Good News

Apparently, the cast and crew of Hamari Wali Good News are shifting to Manesar, Haryana.

Shaadi Mubarak, Barrister Babu and Pandya Store in Bikaner

Reportedly, the cast and crew of Shaadi Mubarak, Barrister Babu and Pandya Store are making arrangements to shift to Bikaner. However, the lead actress of Shaadi Mubarak, Rati Pandey told ETimes TV, "We might go somewhere in Rajasthan to continue our shoot. The picture will be clear in the next two days. Nothing is finalised."