Anupamaa: Vanraj And Anupamaa Go On A Picnic

The makers of Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa are keeping the viewers hooked to the show! After venting it all out in an intoxicated state, Anupamaa's hangover is finally over. She took everyone's class in that condition, and while she called Vanraj as 'Muchchar Shah', she referred to Rakhi Dave as 'Tikhi Mirchi'.

Later Vanraj tried to help her with her hangover and also joked that she will slowly remember everything that she blurted out on Holi.

Later, Vanraj informs Anupamaa that he has received a divorce reminder letter from the lawyer's office. Both of them say that they feel broken from within after hearing the news, but agree on not sharing it with anyone in the family. They just have three days left before the divorce is finalised and plan on taking the whole family on a picnic.

The Shah family is quite excited about it, but Baa and Pakhi team up to send Vanraj and Anupamaa alone. They feel that if they spend some time with each other, they might realise each other's worth in their lives and step back from taking the divorce.

What will happen when Anupamaa and Vanraj go on the picnic? How will Kavya react to it? To know what happens next, keep watching Anupamaa.

Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale and Tassnim Sheikh.

