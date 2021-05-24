Anupamaa: Vanraj Gets Jealous Seeing Anupamaa Closer To Advait; Questions Her

In Anupamaa, Vanraj has become the same old dominating and arrogant man that he was. Seeing Anupamaa getting close to Advait has made him feel jealous, so much so that he even insulted Advait when he had come for Nandini and Samar's engagement.

He is very sure that Anupamaa won't be able to survive without him, and this time, it's more of a challenge than a concern. He even tells Kavya that he can get any job that he wants very easily, but Kavya was quick to reply that she has been hearing this for the past seven months. She even asked him why the divorce is bothering him so much when Anupamaa is enjoying every bit of her life. She also informed him that her and Aniruddh's divorce date has come and that they should get married in the resort itself.

Later Vanraj is seen questioning Anupamaa about her growing closeness with Advait. Will Anupamaa tell him the truth? When will she reveal about her cancer to the family? Will Baa and Vanraj apologise to Anupamaa for being so rude with her? To know what happens next, keep watching Anupamaa.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.