Anupamaa: Vanraj Gets Jealous Seeing Anupamaa Closer To Advait; Questions Her

In
Anupamaa,
Vanraj
has
become
the
same
old
dominating
and
arrogant
man
that
he
was.
Seeing
Anupamaa
getting
close
to
Advait
has
made
him
feel
jealous,
so
much
so
that
he
even
insulted
Advait
when
he
had
come
for
Nandini
and
Samar's
engagement.
He
is
very
sure
that
Anupamaa
won't
be
able
to
survive
without
him,
and
this
time,
it's
more
of
a
challenge
than
a
concern.
He
even
tells
Kavya
that
he
can
get
any
job
that
he
wants
very
easily,
but
Kavya
was
quick
to
reply
that
she
has
been
hearing
this
for
the
past
seven
months.
She
even
asked
him
why
the
divorce
is
bothering
him
so
much
when
Anupamaa
is
enjoying
every
bit
of
her
life.
She
also
informed
him
that
her
and
Aniruddh's
divorce
date
has
come
and
that
they
should
get
married
in
the
resort
itself.
Later
Vanraj
is
seen
questioning
Anupamaa
about
her
growing
closeness
with
Advait.
Will
Anupamaa
tell
him
the
truth?
When
will
she
reveal
about
her
cancer
to
the
family?
Will
Baa
and
Vanraj
apologise
to
Anupamaa
for
being
so
rude
with
her?
To
know
what
happens
next,
keep
watching
Anupamaa.
Anupamaa
features
Rupali
Ganguly,
Sudhanshu
Pandey,
Madalsa
Sharma,
Apurva
Agnihotri,
Alpana
Buch,
Arvind
Vaidya,
Paras
Kalnawat,
Aashish
Mehrotra,
Muskan
Bamne,
Shekhar
Shukla,
Nidhi
Shah,
Anagha
Bhosale
and
Tassnim
Sheikh.
Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi
and
his
mother
Deepa
Shahi
under
their
banner
Shahi
Productions
Pvt
Ltd,
the
show
airs
on
Star
Plus.