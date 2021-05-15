Anupamaa: Vanraj Has Second Thoughts About Divorce; Advait Gets Anupamaa's Final Report

Anupamaa and Vanraj of Rajan and Deepa Shahi's Anupamaa have finally reached the court to sign their divorce papers. But Vanraj is having second thoughts, now he is not very sure that he wants to marry Kavya, and he doesn't want to leave Anupamaa at a time when she is literally fighting for her life.

Meanwhile, Advait tells Samar that he is waiting for Anupamaa's final report to come. And though he knows that it won't be good, he is hoping for some miracle to happen.

In Ahmedabad, Anupamaa and Vanraj are sitting in front of the judge and are about to sign the divorce papers. Anupamaa has denied of any sort of help from Vanraj and doesn't even want any alimony. Vanraj still doesn't feel he should go ahead with the divorce, but Anupamaa won't step back.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that while Anupamaa and Vanraj sign their divorce papers, Advait gets to know about Anupamaa's worsening condition.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Pushes Anupamaa To 2nd Spot; Rupali Ganguly & Neil Bhatt React

Will he tell them about it? How will the family react to all this? To know what happens next keep watching Anupamaa.

Also Read: Anupamaa: Vanraj Tries To Tell Anupamaa All That He Has In His Heart

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.