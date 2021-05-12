Anupamaa: Vanraj Tries To Tell Anupamaa All That He Has In His Heart

In a few hours, Anupamaa and Vanraj of Rajan and Deepa Shahi's Anupamaa will officially be divorced, but before that happens Vanraj tries to tell Anupamaa all that he has in his heart and makes one last plea.

When Anupamaa was all emotional remembering the time she has spent with Vanraj and the family, she realises that after the divorce it won't be her family anymore. Vanraj then comes to talk to her and requests her to listen to him. He requests her to postpone the divorce for the time being or till she gets better. He tells her that she should consider the current situation of the family - they don't know whether Pakhi has come out of her depression or not, and Samar-Nandini's engagement is also scheduled to happen.

He also tells her that this won't go down well with Anupamaa's mother and brother and they will definitely think bad of the Shahs as they left Anupamaa alone when she needed them the most. Vanraj was hoping that this would make her postpone the divorce, and he became sure once Anupamaa hugged him.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Anupamaa Celebrates With Her Family On Her Last Night As Anupamaa Vanraj Shah

But the next day, when Kavya questions her about it, Anupamaa tells her that she is going forward with the divorce. Will Anupamaa and Vanraj really get divorced? Can we still expect some magic to happen? To know what happens next keep watching Anupamaa.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat On Resuming Shoot Post Father's Demise: He Wanted Me To Do Wonders In This Industry

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.