Anusha Shares Cryptic Note After Karan Kundrra Opens Up About His Break-Up On Bigg Boss 15; Says 'Grow Up'

Of late Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's break-up has been hitting the headlines. Although Anusha had opened up about it, Karan spoke about his break-up recently in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He had said that he regretted breaking up with her and had said that he should have spoken to her. The actor also wished that Anusha watched the episode.

Now, Anusha has reacted to this by sharing a cryptic post on her Instagram story. She shared a dialogue, "Funny Thing about getting older: Your eyesight starts getting weaker but your ability to see through people's bullshit gets much better," and wrote a note in which she accused Karan of spinning a false narrative and asked him to 'grow up'. She said that she is not the girl, who sits in silence.

Anusha wrote, "I'm feeling this after seeing that! I literally want to say so much, show so much... but I will still respectfully keep my peace and sanity because I deserve better than this constant deceitful life. I am talking to all of you women & men out there who underestimate yourself & believe you deserve less. you do not! Just know, once somebody starts a lie he only tangles himself into a web of them and has to keep going not realising the only way out is the freakin truth!!! I have mine, I know the whole truth, so does he and all his people but I am the only one who has spoken it, with all my dignity intact... and I can rest easy with that."

Anusha Shares Sarcastic Post On Entering Bigg Boss 15; Says 'They're Paying Me So Much, I'm A Billionaire Now'

Anusha Dandekar Refutes Rumours Of Entering Bigg Boss In An Open Letter; Says 'Stop This Nonsense'

She concluded by writing, "On the other hand, knowing how to play a game or being called a mastermind is nothing to be proud of when you are playing with somebody's real life! I'm tired. And honestly now a little bored, grow up! man up! It is high time! I'm not the girl who will play your games and sit in silence while you endlessly spin a false narrative! She will only respect herself and be honest, Kind people! The End...Enough...X."