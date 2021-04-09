Anusha Dandekar On Her Break Up With Karan Kundra: ‘Disappointed In What I Had Accepted All These Years’

Anusha Dandekar had been in a relationship with her Love School co-host Karan Kundrra for several years. They broke up last year and Anusha even spoke about the separation on her social media in January this year. And now, Anushka has yet again opened how she dealt with her break up with the actor whilst conducting a QNA (Question and Answer) session on Instagram with her fans.

The VJ replied to her fans question and said, “You know I wasn't even torn from the inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on...how much self love and self respect I had allowed myself to lose...I really broke my own heart...if that makes sense.”

On being quizzed about her current relationship status by another user, the VJ-host said, "Falling in love with me and finding someone who will make me ugly laugh like this hahaha, and also be HONEST, loyal and not afraid of a real woman."

Meanwhile, in other related news, Anusha had recently shared a picture with actor Jason Shah on her Instagram account and wrote: “When your director for the day looks like this... #sogramable! Oh Hey J! @jasonshah.” This was followed by Jason accepting that he is dating Anusha Dandekar in an interview with ETimes TV.

The actor who has been a part of shows such as Barrister Babu and Jhansi Ki Rani said, "I have known Anusha and her sister Shibani for a very long time now, but I got to know Anusha closely just a few weeks back. She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her. We haven’t thought of marriage but I can say that I am falling in love with her."

