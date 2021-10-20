Anusha Dandekar Refutes Rumours Of Entering Bigg Boss In An Open Letter; Says 'Stop This Nonsense'

Bigg Boss 15 has been in the news since its inception, all thanks to the contestants. Initially, there were speculations that VJ Anusha Dandekar will be participating in Salman Khan's show, but she refuted it. Now, yet again there have been rumours that she will be entering the show that has her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra as a wild card entrant.

The VJ decided to quash these rumours by putting out her statement on her Instagram. She shared a lengthy open letter and revealed that she is currently in a happy space. She asked people to stop the nonsense about her going to Bigg Boss and mentioned that she is the boss of her life and doesn't need to be in any house to prove it.

Anusha wrote, "So again this is my life, my happy place. And for the love of god please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some pages in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I'm not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it's about MY growth! This is about ME!"

She further wrote, "Stop undermining my achievements as a self made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don't need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy, the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you who just let me live and spread happiness."

There are reports that Shamita Shetty's boyfriend and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat will be entering the show as wild card entrant. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.