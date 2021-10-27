Anusha Shares Sarcastic Post On Entering Bigg Boss 15; Says ‘They're Paying Me So Much, I'm A Billionaire Now'

Anusha Dandekar has been in the news since a while now. There were reports that the popular VJ and model might enter Bigg Boss 15 house. It was said that Anusha is getting paid a huge amount by the makers, who are trying to get her on board as her ex Karan Kundrra is also in the show. But she denied it and recently, she had even shared open letter in which she had mentioned that she doesn't need to enter any house as she is the boss of her life.

However, still the rumours haven't stopped and Anusha took to social media to share a sarcastic response to those speculating about her apparent wild card entry in Salman Khan-hosted show. Her post will definitely leave everyone in splits.

In a sarcastic way, she said that initially she denied entering as the money they offered was not enough, but now she has given a nod to enter the show as they are paying 'so much money' that she is now a 'billionaire'.

She also mentioned that she will be running her company Brown Skin Beauty from inside the house. This is really funny, as Anusha might be making fun of actors who are promoting/promoted their clothes from inside the house (as their PR, who would be managing the actors, would be the clothes brands that actors wore on Bigg Boss on respective actors' Instagram account).

Anusha wrote, "All the Rumours are true... I'm entering the house. They are paying me so much money, well at first it wasn't enough but now I signed a bigger deal, coz obviously I'm that entertaining. Im a billionaire now... see you inside in 5 min... oh I am also allowed to run my skin company @brownskinbeautyofficial from inside and I get to take my pups! Yay! 😎 'Everything you need to know!'."

Many users laughed out loud and called her response 'epic'. Well, it is indeed funny and befitting reply to rumour mongers.