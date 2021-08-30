Anusha Dandekar Says She Can’t Watch Bigg Boss OTT; Says ‘It Gives Me Mad Anxiety For Real’

Bigg Boss OTT has been creating a huge buzz. Several ex-Bigg Boss contestants and celebrities have been keeping a tab on the show and are supporting their favourites. Many of them like Gauhar Khan, Kamya Panjabi and Kishwer Merchant have been sharing their views on the show on their social media accounts. Now, Anusha Dandekar, who was among the rumoured contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, has expressed her views on Karan Johar's show.

Anusha, who will be seen as a mentor to the supermodels in the new season of the reality show Supermodel Of The Year, took to her Instagram story and revealed that she has Voot now, as she is doing the show. The VJ, singer and actress further mentioned that the controversial reality show gives her mad anxiety for real! She also said that she can't watch the show as it gives negative energy and vibes!

She wrote, "I just watched 20 min of Bigg Boss because I have Voot now coz of Supermodel... I just have to say it gives me mad anxiety for real and so many bullies... my goodness. Like I just can't watch... uff negative energy and vibes."

The controversial reality show, which is being aired on Voot for six weeks, before shifting to television, is hosted by Karan Johar.

The show has interesting set of contestants- Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed was first eliminated followed by Ridhima Pandit. Zeeshan Khan was eliminated as he broke Bigg Boss rule and got into a physical fight with Pratik.

Bigg Boss OTT: Arshi Khan Says If Divya Agarwal Goes Ahead With Same Attitude She'll Be Another Priyanka Jagga

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans React To Anushka Sen's Elimination; Impressed With Vishal & Rahul For Guiding Her

Nia Sharma will be entering the house. She shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai...🌝 BB OTT on 1st September. 😉" We wonder if she is a wild card entry or guest celebrity on the show.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.