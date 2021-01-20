Apara Mehta Was Offered Devdas By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Because Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is considered as one of the iconic television shows. People even now remember the characters of the show. Apart from Tulsi and Mihir, Savita Virani played by Apara Mehta, who is currently seen in Indiawaali Maa, stayed in the hearts of people.

Recently, the actress spoke about the changes in the television industry then and now; how things changed after Kyunki. She also revealed how she was offered Devdas by Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Kyunki. Apara recalled that during the day she would shoot for Kyunki and at night for Devdas.

About how she bagged and worked for Devdas, Apara told ETimes TV, "I remember because of the popularity of Kyunki, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had invited me to offer a role in Devdas and my jaw dropped. He told me I am offering you a very tiny part but I feel you fit the role perfectly. When I was doing the film, I did not have the time to absorb the moment but today when I think about it I recall what a lavish set we would work. It was a grand set but I was working so hard I hardly had to cherish those moments. I was shooting for Mihir's death scene in those days, I have worked for 17 day and nights. During the day I would shoot for Kyunki and at night for Devdas. It took me three four days to adjust to the timings but post that my eyes would be wide open and used to not even fumble with my dialogues. During that time two drivers who worked for me left the job as they couldn't work like this. I was eating, sleeping in the car."

She further added that her life changed in so many ways after Kyunki. She did not remain the normal person for the audience. She added that she did the biggest Yatras of her life because of Kyunki. She said, "When the President and Prime Minister of your country invite you and you do all the biggest yatras of your life, it can't get bigger."

Regarding the changes in the shooting style, Apara said, "There are a lot of changes in the television industry and I have been a part of the change. Technically, cameras, lightings everything has changed. The major change was brought about by Ekta Kapoor and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She completely changed everything and gave a glamorous look to TV. So, television became like films and it was no less than it. I've been a part of that entire journey. I worked when Indian makeup was used and today everything is very different."

Apara feels that technically everything has changed in the television industry- the reach has increased and TV has more powerful roles (women centric). She added that if she gets film offers, she will have to think ten times before doing it, as it won't offer her what TV is offering her. However, she feels that content-wise, it was better earlier. She added that TV became big because of Kaun Banega Crorepati and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Also Read: Eijaz Khan Says He Loves Pavitra Punia; Adds His Intention Is 'Honest, Pure & Pavitra'

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: All Is Not Well Between Kiku Sharda & Krushna Abhishek? The Comedians Respond