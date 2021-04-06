Apna Time Bhi Aayega's Megha Ray Takes Precautionary Off From Shoot After Her Parents Test COVID-19 Positive

Zee TV's recently launched fiction drama - Apna Time Bhi Aayega follows the inspirational narrative of Rani - the young daughter of a head staff member of an affluent family of Jaipur. Refusing to be tied down by her humble roots, Rani wants to break free from the shackles of her background to carve her own destiny. While the show has kept the audience entertained, Megha Ray who plays the role of Rani has not only impressed the viewers but also inspired them. The actress has been shooting round the clock since she entered the show, however, looks like the viewers might see her on the show lesser than before. This is because the actress' parents have tested positive for COVID-19 and she is not only quarantining herself but also taking care of them in this crucial battle against the virus.

Megha Ray actually stopped shooting from 31st March after coming to know about her parents' test results. While Megha also felt unwell, her test reports for COVID-19 are currently negative. Despite that, the actress decided to take precautionary measures by taking some time off from the shoot of Apna Time Bhi Aayega and quarantining herself at her house as she did display some symptoms of the infection. She also wanted to take care of her parents, who are COVID positive. With support from her whole Apna Time Bhi Aayega team, she is helping her parents recuperate, while focusing on her health too.

As Megha Ray shared, "It's been two weeks since my father tested positive for Covid-19 and while he had immediately self-isolated himself, my mother also tested positive for Covid-19 post-Holi. I don't know how they got infected as they don't step out at all. On the other hand, I have been shooting for Apna Bhi Time Aayega and while I had a fever along with a cough and was feeling weak, my test results are currently negative. Actually, when I did my test initially, the first two reports came positive, however, the third version came out negative. We all were confused, so after consulting with my doctor, I got a CT scan done that revealed that my lungs have become congested which is consistent with people who have COVID-19 and as a precautionary measure and in the light of the safety of everyone else on the set as well as for my family, all of us are under home quarantine. I am also helping my parents recuperate. In fact, my father's fever has subsided now, and I only have a cough. However, my mother has a high fever, back pain and weakness."

The actress further added, "We are resting as much as possible. After going through all this, I've realised that we definitely can't take virus lightly. The persistent fever and body weakness is scary. But all we can do is take proper medications, stay positive and calm headed. I want to request all our fans to stay safe and indoors unless absolutely necessary. Everyone should wear masks whenever they step out, maintain social distance and wash their hands at regular intervals."

In the meantime, while Megha recovers from her symptoms, viewers will see Rani being kidnapped by someone. On the other hand, Vikram (Pulkit Bhagia) and Kiara (Priyal Shah) have married each other accidentally and are now, trying to hide their marriage certificate from everyone in the family. In fact, Vikram has also started developing feelings for Kiara, but has she fallen in love with him as well?

