Apna Time Bhi Aayega Bids Adieu To The Audiences After A Successful Year-Long Run

Ever since its premiere, Zee TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega has been inspiring its audience with its thought-provoking tale and entertaining them with consistent twists and turns on the show. While Rani's (Megha Ray) hard-hitting journey on breaking free from the shackles of her background has managed to inspire several women across India, the characters have also received immense adoration from the viewers. Having entertained the viewers for a year now the show bid adieu to its ardent fans with its last episode showcasing the most-awaited union of Veer and Rani.

Culminating an immensely successful run on a rather grand note, the entire cast and crew of the show got together to celebrate their achievements while bidding teary-eyed goodbyes to each other. Megha and Fahmaan also made it a point to go live to thank and bid goodbye to their earnest fans who have supported and appreciated their performance all while long.

Overwhelmed with the response towards her character, Megha Ray who played the role of Rani Singh Rajawat said, "I began my journey with Apna Time Bhi Aayega a bit later than the others but fortunately I have had nothing but a great experience to share with the entire team. I am so thankful for the tremendous love and support that I have received from my fans. Apna Time Bhi Aayega has been a memorable experience for me and it holds a very special place in my heart. The incredible journey of being an actor was brought out by playing this wonderful character, this role has helped me grow as an actor and although it was quite challenging, it was an equally amazing experience being a part of Rani's journey. I feel as though Rani has given me a new identity and I will forever cherish the love that I have received from playing this role. A heartfelt thank you for all the support and love that the fans have given us, reaching this far wouldn't have been possible without them. It's been a great journey and I'm grateful to have been a part of such an amazing show."

Gratified with the response towards his character, Fahmaan Khan who played the role of Dr Veerpratap Singh Rajawat said, "I am so grateful to all the fans of the show who made me who I am today and I would also like to thank my wonderful co-stars and crew who made Veer such an amazing character to essay. The experience of shooting for this show has been incredible and I am really thankful to my entire team for making this journey such a memorable and exciting one. Bidding goodbye to them almost feels like I am leaving a family behind. I just want to thank all the people involved with this show and more importantly, to all our fans for being our pillar of support and strength. Love you all."

Well, we will definitely miss watching our favourite #RanVeer on screen!