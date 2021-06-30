Archana Puran Singh Reacts To Rumours Of Her Quitting The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the news since a while now. The cast of the team met recently and it is being said that the show might soon go on floors. A few months ago, Kapil had invited new talents, which hinted at new additions to the show. Also, recent rumours suggested that Archana Puran Singh, who is special judge of the show, might not be a part of the upcoming season.

However, the actress has now responded to the same and rubbished the rumours. She feels that since she is doing web series, people might have assumed that she has quit the show.



Archana was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours."

She further added, "I enjoy the humour and watch actors perform on stage. It is entertaining and the fact that Kapil chose me to be part of the show, is great. I look forward to be part of the upcoming season, too."

For the uninitiated, recently, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda had a get-together at office. Bharti revealed that Kapil wants to resume shooting in July. On the other hand, Kiku said that when they met they discussed about the content and how to come back. However, he said that the exact return date is not fixed yet.