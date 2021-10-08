Archana Puran Singh Says Due To Comedy Circus People Still Assume That She Laughs At The Silliest Of Jokes

Archana Puran Singh, who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, has opened up about people assuming that she had nothing to do on the show, but just sit and laugh at every single gag. In an interview with ETimesTV, the actress revealed that the joke around her laughing at all the jokes on comedy shows started when she used to judge Comedy Circus.



Archana shared that because of bad editing skills, she had to pay the price and how she wants to finally clear that misconception once and for all. She revealed how it all started years ago when she was judging Comedy Circus and said, “I judged Comedy Circus for almost 10 years and all the comedians, who are part of Kapil's show, used to be very young then and performed in that show, too. When they cracked jokes, I used to laugh at some of them and just smile at the others, but when the episode aired, it seemed like I had laughed at the silliest of jokes.”

“The team used to edit the episode in such a way that my laughter was added to almost every act and even in places where I had not laughed. This was wrong because it made me look like I had even laughed at a boring joke when in reality, I hadn’t. I have nothing against the makers, but I am sad that the editing team was not careful about this,” she added.

Archana, who has been a part of several TV shows and Bollywood films, rues that because of silly editing mistakes, the joke about her laughing on all gags is still doing the rounds. The actress then went on to state that it’s not easy to sit for hours and judge an act. She added that she is not laughing at every banter in Kapil's show, but since this is the impression that people still carry from her Comedy Circus days, she continues to bear the brunt.