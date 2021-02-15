Are Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia Living-In? Bigg Boss 14 Couple’s V-Day Pictures Are A Hint!

On the occasion of Valentine's Day (February 14, 2021), Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia shared romantic pictures on Instagram with some interesting captions. The Baalveer actress recently took to Instagram and shared a couple of sun-kissed cosy pictures with her actor-boyfriend and captioned it as, "𝔽**𝕜 𝕓𝕦𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕗𝕝𝕚𝕖𝕤 🦋 𝕀 𝕗𝕖𝕖𝕝 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕨𝕙𝕠𝕝𝕖 𝕫𝕠𝕠 𝕨𝕙𝕖𝕟 𝕒𝕞 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝕪𝕠𝕦 🤣 #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. - TROPHY 🏆to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki 😍.#तेललेनेगएबाक़ीसब HAPPY VALENTINES DAY." (sic)

On the other hand, Eijaz Khan shared a funny picture of himself with Pavitra, in which he is seen cleaning pieces of broken glass from the floor. He captioned the snap as, "I❤️her. sheesha tha, dil nahi, toot gaya....... #merekofarknahipadta . happy love day .... to one and all. . #ek #pp #eijazkhan #pavijaz . #valentineday suxxx. but I loves my valentine. and zis is furst ballllentine wis her. so is super special. we even had a SMALL fight. . btw mera kaam 6th ko ho gaya tha.. ok na... stop with the hate baba... spread some #love. this world needs it." (sic)

In the above picture, one can see Eijaz and Pavitra enjoying each other's company at home. Their pictures are indeed hinting that they are living together. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. We must say that they are looking stunning together and giving major relationship goals to their fans.

If we talk about these pictures, one can clearly say that the couple doesn't care about what people think about them. They are just madly in love with each other. For the unversed, earlier, when Pavitra and Eijaz confessed their love for each other, netizens called them fake and said that they are trying to gain publicity for the show. Now, since Eijaz Khan is evicted from the Bigg Boss 14, the couple will think about taking their relationship forward.

