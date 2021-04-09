Are Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Married? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 14's first runner-up Rahul Vaidya hit the headlines during his stay in the house when he proposed his ladylove Disha Parmar. The actress had to come to the show (as a guest) to accept his cute proposal. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, the singer even spoke about getting married to Disha. Now, the couple teased fans with pictures in which they were dressed as newlyweds and captioned it as, "#NewBeginnings #Madhanya."

Fans started congratulating the couple by commenting 'congratulations' in their posts. Not just fans, even celebrities showered congratulatory messages. While Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Mubarak," Ruslaan Mumtaz, Mouni Roy and other celebrities commented congratulations on their posts. Tanya Sharma commented, "Trials be 😍 like 😂😂😂😂." So, is the couple married? Well, the answer is no.

Apparently, the duo will be seen in a music video titled 'Madhanya' for which they are dressed up as the bride and groom. In the pictures that have gone viral on social media, Rahul looked dapped in an ivory sherwani while Disha is looking beautiful in her pink bridal lehenga. The lovebirds looked adorable together as they looked deep into each other's eyes. Well, we assume that this music video must have been like a trial for their wedding!

Meanwhile, recently in an interview with TOI, when Rahul was asked as to when he is getting married to Disha, he said, "Well, there are some people jo chup chupake pyar karte hein but hum danke ki chot pe shaadi karenge." On the other hand, Disha said, "We haven't put a date to our wedding yet. Honestly, we wanted to, but COVID started spreading again. We will plan the wedding accordingly."

