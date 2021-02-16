Arhaan Khan Doesn't Regret Doing Bigg Boss 13; Says He Got Several Offers & Is Focussing On Web Series & Films

Badho Bahu actor Arhaan Khan, who had entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, faced a lot of criticism back then for not sharing much about his past with Rashami Desai, who was also in the house. It was only after host Salman Khan brought up the issue, it created a storm. When Arhaan was asked if he regrets entering the show, which made him a villain on national television, he said that he doesn't regret doing the show. He also added that he got a lot of offers post Bigg Boss stint.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "No regrets at all! Bigg Boss gave me a lot of publicity. Now, a lot more people know me. Whatever happened inside the BB house was a part of the show. I believe in forgetting what has happened in the past, accepting the reality and moving on. Though there were things which I wish had not happened, everything is not in your hands."

When asked if he tried to reconcile his differences with Rashami, Arhaan didn't want to say much about it and said that 'one should not wash dirty linen in public'. He feels that a few secrets better remain as secrets!

The actor, who is currently shooting in Dubai for a web series, further said, "As soon as I came out of the BB house, I got several offers. But I was not interested in doing a daily soap, as it requires long-term commitment and I wasn't ready for that. I am mainly focusing on web series and also doing films down south."

When asked about the Bigg Boss 14, he said that due to a lot of travelling and shooting, he is not able to watch the show. But with what he saw, he felt that nothing interesting is happening in the show.

When asked about his favourite contestants, Arhaan said there are is no favourite as such, but he likes the way Aly Goni is playing as he is being himself. He also added that he didn't like Jasmin Bhasin's elimination. If it is about game, then he said that he doesn't like the way Nikki Tamboli is playing.

