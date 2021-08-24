Arjit Taneja Opens Up About His Relationship Status And Reports Of Him Dating Kumkum Bhagya Star Mrunal Thakur

Arjit Taneja, who is known for his character Purab in Kumkum Bhagya, recently opened up about his relationship status. In an interview with Times of India, the Splitsvilla 6 fame also reacted to the reports of him dating his Kumkum Bhagya co-star Mrunal Thakur. For the unversed, Arjit and Mrunal are very close to each other and often seen partying together.

When asked about the reports about him and Mrunal, Arjit Taneja said, "Mrunal and I started our careers together, she is one of my closest friends from the industry. I get uncomfortable now when people start asking me about her or any other co-actress because I am not dating anyone. I love all my female friends and I can say that I am a better friend than maybe a boyfriend. Sriti Jha, Asha Negi... they are all great friends and we share mutual respect and love for each other."

Arjit Taneja further revealed that he is single and is not in a hurry to get married. He wants to focus on his career before finding a life partner. When asked about his ideal woman, the Naagin 5 star said, "I feel my ideal woman would be someone who I can spend quality time with and share things about my life. I would like her to be my friend first. When the initial excitement fades after a few years, it is the friendship with your partner that counts."

On the professional front, Arjit will next be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming show, Nath... Zevar Ya Zanjeer. He will be seen romancing Chahat Pandey in the show. Let us tell you, the actor has been a part of several popular shows like Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kaleerein, Zindagi Ki Mehek, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Bahu Begum, Bepanah Pyaar, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni and so on.