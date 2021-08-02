Arjun Bijlani Calls Rahul Vaidya ‘Hyena’ In Khatron Ke Khiladi Promo; Fans Trend ‘Apologize To Rahul Vaidya’

After Sourabh Raaj Jain's unfortunate elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani has become a hot topic for trolls on social media. For the unversed, in the latest episode of KKK 11, the Naagin actor used his 'K medal' and chose Sourabh Raaj Jain for the elimination task. Due to his height, he lost the task and eventually got eliminated from the show. Since then, fans have expressed disappointment over the show and Arjun Bijlani.

Amidst all, the makers recently released a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Twitter. They tweeted, "KKK ke jungle mein kaunsa khiladi kise karta hai resemble, @Thearjunbijlani ko hai sabki khabar! Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. #KKK11 Anytime on @justvoot."

In the promo, Arjun Bijlani can be seen teasing Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya. He called Shweta Tiwari 'Lomdi' means Vixen. On the other hand, he said that Rahul Vaidya looks like 'Lakadbagha' means Hyena. Well, his fun activity didn't go down well with RKV fans as they started trolling Arjun and makers on Twitter and trending 'Apologize To Rahul Vaidya'. Have a look:

