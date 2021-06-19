Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Is Petrified Of Electric Shocks In This New Promo

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is inevitably one of the most awaited reality shows in the television sphere right now that has fans rooting for their favourite celebs who are shooting for the same in Cape Town, South Africa. After releasing the first promo of the show that showed the host and director Rohit Shetty in his badass avatar, the makers have released yet another promo of the same. This new promo of the show focuses on TV actor Arjun Bijlani who is one of the contestants on the show.

Talking about the same, the new promo shows the actor doing a stunt on the electric tower while Rohit Shetty looks on. Arjun ends up touching some wrong wires that give him electric shocks to which he cannot stop whining in pain. This amuses Rohit who takes a fun dig at him and says, "Bijli Ke Jhatkon Ne Dila Di Inko Yaad Nani. Ye Hai Apne Arjun Bijlani."

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor can be seen repeatedly facing electric shocks in some other tasks that petrify him. The actor can also be singing Sridevi's popular song 'Hawa Hawai' to describe his situation. Arjun Bijlani ends the song by stating, "Kehte Hai Mujhko Bijlani." He also jokes about his situation while performing a task and tells Rohit Shetty that he is getting barbequed. Take a look at the promo that will make you excited for the show.

Apart from Arjun Bijlani, the contestants participating in the show include the likes of Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul and others. Many BTS pictures and videos of the contestants performing the stunts have been going viral on social media. According to the rumours doing the rounds, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh and Abhinav Shukla are the current frontrunners on the show and may move on to the finale of the same. The show is speculated to start airing from July or August this year. Contestant Anushka Sen had also tested positive for COVID-19 on the sets of the show.