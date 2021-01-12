Arjun Bijlani's Mother Undergoes Surgery; Farah Khan, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy & Others Wish Her A Speedy Recovery

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani's mother is unwell. The actor, who is quite active on social media, shared a family picture, and revealed that his mother underwent a surgery today (January 12, 2021) due to severe abdomen pain and kidney stone. The actor had also shared a video on his Instagram story, in which he was seen by her side at the hospital.

Arjun captioned a family picture on his Twitter handle as, "Thank you for all the love and concern. Mom has to undergo a surgery today due to severe abdomen pain and kidney stone .. I'm positive everything is going to be fine .. Prayers and positivity🙏." Farah Khan commented, "All will be well🙏."

Sharing another picture on his Instagram account as, "Love u mom !!" Fans and friends from the industry wished Arjun's mother a speedy recovery. Take a look at a few comments!

Mouni Roy: Sending all my love and prayers and best wishes ❤️😇 🧿

Hina Khan: She's gonna b fine Arjun Our prayers are with her 🙏

Mohit Sehgal: Get well soon aunty 🤗 you will be fine❤️

Vineet Raina: @shaktibijlani Get well soon ... i want to eat apke hath ka khana jaldi .... 😍 prayers 🙏🏼 wishes 🙌🏼 loads of love ❤️

Vidya Malvade: What happened ! Speedy recovery to aunty 💖

Ridhima Pandit: Lots of love and healing to Aunty ❤️❤️❤️❤️ prayers 🙏

Deepti Bhatnagar: Wishing her speedy recovery..hugs and luv.

Aalisha Panwar: Get well soon.. god bless...❤️

We wish Shakti Bijlani a speedy recovery.

