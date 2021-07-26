    For Quick Alerts
      Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey & Others Recreate ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’; See Inside Pics & Videos Of Party

      TV actors Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Karan V Grover, Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja and others recently celebrated their close friend Sudipan's birthday in Mumbai. The friends had a house party, where all of them chilled like there is no tomorrow. Interestingly, Arjit, Arjun, Nia, Ravi, Karan, Sriti and others recreated a viral song 'Bachpan Ka Pyar'. For the unversed, the video was originally made by a tribal boy from Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, named Sahdev.

      Nia Sharma shared a hilarious video on her Instagram handle. She captioned it as, "Uploading coz it was all taken on my phone.... @sudipan_d happy buddayyyyyyy❤️❤️❤️ ravidubey2312 @arjitaneja @itisriti @arjunbijlani @karanwahi @uditisinghh @settlesubtle @karanvgrover."

      The bunch of friends can be seen having a lot of fun in the above videos. Apart from that, some inside videos and pictures from the house party are going viral on social media. Nia Sharma was looking hot in an off-shoulder white dress. Arjun Bijlani, Karan Wahi, Karan V Grover, Arjit Taneja and other men were looking handsome in their casual wear. Interestingly, Nia flaunted her killer dance moves in one of the videos of the party.

      Watch Pictures And Videos Here:

      Talking about the celebs, Nia Sharma was last seen in the web series Jamai 2.0 Season 2. Arjun Bijlani is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He recently confirmed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 15. Ravi Dubey is producing Udaariyaan, which is being aired on Colors. Sriti Jha is currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya opposite Shabir Ahluwalia.

      Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 14:54 [IST]
