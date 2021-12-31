Arjun Bijlani On Testing Positive For Omicron: No Reason To Panic But One Should Take All Precautions

Arjun Bijlani, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, had isolated himself after the reports came in on Tuesday. The actor, who is hosting India's Got Talent, has now opened up about his health in an interview with ETimes TV. He shared that he is missing playing with his son and hugging him the most as he is in quarantine. The Naagin star also revealed that his mother has also tested positive for the virus and she is doing fine now.

Arjun said, “I can’t go close to my son Ayaan, play with him. I see him from my room but that is too far. But I do hear his voice when he's playing with his mom and our house help. It's the holiday season and we had so many plans. But everything went in the drain.”

He then advised everyone to take the necessary precautions. “I would like to tell people because this is what I feel as of now. This new virus, Omicron, is not fatal because I am experiencing it. I’ve gotten fine in 2/3 days time. I don’t think the hospitalisation rate we saw in the second wave of this virus, this variant cannot lead to the same. I don’t think there is any reason to panic but yes, we are seeing an increase in the number of cases because the transmissible rate is fast. It’s 3/4 times faster than the earlier variant. That’s the reason so many people are getting tested positive together,” he added.

Arjun Bijlani Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Cancels New Year's Goa Trip

Shivangi Khedkar, Pearl V Puri & Arjun Bijlani Approached For Naagin 6? Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Actress Reacts

Speaking about his quarantine, Arjun shared that he has got a few books to keep himself busy. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner added that he is also binge-watching a lot of content on different OTT platforms. I am watching a lot of shows and movies. Apart from that, video calls with his wife and son have kept the actor going.