Arjun Bijlani Recalls Last Message To Sushant; Rashami & Others Actors Remember SSR On His Death Anniversary

Today is the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was one of the most talented actor of the entertainment industry. Several actors took to social media and a few actors shared their fond memories with the late actor in their latest interviews to media. Take a look at a few actors, who remembered SSR on his death anniversary.

In a recent interview with HT, Arjun Bijlani shared his last message with the SSR, to which he never got any reply. He said, "I can't recall when I met him last, but I do remember thinking of him on May 29 last year and messaging him, because I felt that he had disappeared and wanted to know about him. I sent him a text to connect, but never received any reply... I remember him as a very emotional and determined guy. A happy and talented guy like Sushant just disappeared from our lives. I pray that wherever he is, he is happy. We miss him a lot."

The actor also shared a video on his Insta story with the background music, 'wapas toh aaja yaar' and a picture snapped with the late actor (on his Insta account) and wrote, "You will always be alive in millions of hearts my friend. I'm sure your happy in your happy place ... ❤️ #ssr @sushantsinghrajput 😇💢."

Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary: Ankita Keeps Havan At Home; Pavitra Rishta Actors Remember Him

Rashami Desai said, "Uski barabari kisise nahin ho sakti. He came from nowhere and became a name in the industry. He was an idol for many people. I know he worked really hard, made many sacrifices and adjustments to reach where he did."

Karishma Tanna told TOI that it has been one year and the film industry, television industry lost a very talented actor and we can just remember him, and what else can be done? She added thqt it's very unfortunate.

Aly Goni and Neel Motwani changed their Instagram profile pictures to Sushant's photo. Neel also shared a picture and wrote, "14 th june 2020 ,the darkest day in the history of Indian cinema ,One news broke billions of hearts 💔,and we lost a gem of indian cinema 💔 ... Remembering @sushantsinghrajput on his first death anniversary....#MyFav 😪 #GoneTooSoon #YouAreStillAliveInOurHeartsAndAlwaysWillBe ..."

Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-Star Kishor On Pavitra Rishta 2: I Don't Think Anyone Will Portray Manav Like SSR

Amit Sarin, who had shared screen space with SSR in Pavitra Rishta, told TOI that Sushant was very real, fun to work with, simple person, grounded, humble and never allowed success to go to his head. He said that after he became popular for his character in Pavitra Rishta, he was grateful and couldn't believe that his dream was finally coming true. He added that they both lost their mothers around the same time and used to share their thoughts about that, too. He further added that they were both small town guys with big acting dreams and Mumbai, as a city, intrigued them.

He concluded by saying, "It is unfortunate that we lost a talented and good colleague like Sushant. I miss him and hope that he is at peace wherever he is."

Karan Wahi shared a video featuring Sushant with 'Qaafirana' from Kedarnath song playing in the background.