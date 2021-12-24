Arjun Bijlani Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Cancels New Year's Goa Trip

Arjun Bijlani, who is hosting India's Got Talent and also shooting for other projects simultaneously, is the latest celebrity who has tested positive for COVID-19. As per TOI report, the actor has isolated himself after the reports came in on Tuesday.

The actor shared a video and captioned it as, "This how corona sings to you and ur expression when u know ur positive!! #ekmainaurekktu. Mild symptoms, isolated in my room taking good care of my self. Keep me in your prayers. !! #feelkaroreelkaro.: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks. God bless all."

Meanwhile, Arjun was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I was shooting and was completely fine at work. However, I experienced a body ache recently and got myself tested. The report was positive and since then I am in quarantine."

The actor said that he has been taking necessary precautions and is resting. He is relieved that his wife Neha Swami and others who were at the house have tested negative.

He further added, "Fortunately, the symptoms are mild and I am not running a temperature. I am just feeling a little weak. Hopefully, I will be better in the next few days. I am taking all necessary precautions, including resting and eating well. Also, I am relieved that my wife Neha and everyone else at home has tested negative. My son Ayan is was living with Neha's parents. We decided to send him there for a few days."

Arjun had planned to ring in 2022 with his family in Goa. He said they everything was in place and bookings were also done, but had to cancel the plan as safety comes first. He concluded by saying that they will plan the trip later when he feels better and and get some time to spare from work.