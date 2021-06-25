Armaan Kohli Expresses Displeasure Over Reports Of Him Requesting Salman Khan To Allow Him In Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since its announcement. Reportedly, several celebs were also approached for the Salman Khan show. Amidst all, Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli recently expressed his desire to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 as a guest in a funny interaction with a fan on Twitter.

However, Armaan Kohli's fun tweet was negatively portrayed by a news website and called his request a 'desperate' attempt. Armaan slammed the website on Twitter and wrote, "Guys this is the pits of social media @ZoomTV could have made this very interesting, than degrading and calling it desperate, it's a pity that we have such media today ,, it was fun that me and people who love me were doing , U REALLY THINK THAT I COULD NOT CAL SALMAN BHAI,,." (sic)

When a fan supported the actor on Twitter, Armaan Kohli replied to the user by tweeting, "Hahaha sahe jawab chodo yaaro un bicharo ko bhi to khanna chaheye , let it go ,, khush raho @ZoomTV aur plz words correct likho,, good luck and be safe." (sic)

Talking about Armaan Kohli's Bigg Boss 7 journey, the Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani actor stayed in the house for more than 100 days. He had come closer to co-contestant and actress Tanishaa Mukerji. Apart from that, Armaan had major fights with Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan, Ajaz Khan and others.

On the professional front, Armaan Kohli started his acting career as a child artist. In 1992, he made his debut as an adult with the film Virodhi. He has featured in several popular films like Anaam, Kohra, Juaari, Veer, Qahar, LOC: Kargil, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and so on.