Armaan Kohli’s Bail Hearing In The Drugs Case Scheduled For October 13

Armaan Kohli, who is currently under remand for his alleged involvement in a drugs case, will have his bail application heard on October 13. The actor has been locked up in Arthur Road jail after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on August 28 for possession and consumption of drugs.

The central agency has maintained that Kohli is facing some serious charges and that apart from just consumption, there are several other charges levelled against him as well. Armaan’s case was also cited in the bail hearing today with regards to Aryan Khan and other accused in the drugs case. The Additional Solicitor General, whilst arguing on behalf of the NCB, used Kohli’s case and its bail rejection grounds to make a case stating that Aryan’s bail application not be considered.

According to media reports, the ASG said, “This supports what your honour has held in Armaan Kohli’s judgment. Armaan Kohli’s bail application was refused on the ground that he is arrested in a case with other accused who have larger quantities even though he does not have.”

Kohli is the son of Bollywood director Rajkumar Kohli and veteran actor Nishi Kohli. He became popular post his stint in Bigg Boss Season 7 on the small screen. He was also in the news for his brief relationship with his Bigg Boss co-contestant from the show, actress Tanishaa Mukerji. Armaan was last seen in Salman Khan’s film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo