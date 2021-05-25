Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary Trends After She Uses Casteist Slur In Her Latest Vlog; Actress Apologises

Yuvika Chaudhary recently landed in trouble after she used 'casteist slur' in her latest Vlog. In her video, she called herself 'Bhangi', as the actress was looking clumsy in the same. Yuvika's unintentional comment didn't go down well with the netizens as they started demanding for the Om Shanti Om actress' arrest.

The video went viral on social media and Twitterati started trending #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary on Twitter. Check out the tweets:

प्रदीप सिंह @Pardeep10342214

"जातिवाद को लेकर नफरत फैलाने वालों को जेल में होना चाहिए। #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary."

Kishor Chauhan @KingKisshor

"These r those narrow minded Ppl in our society bcoz of whom Caste Stigma in Ind Still exists Be it Munmun Dutta,Yuvraj or @yuvikachoudhary , the thing is this Ppl just issue an apology and get away. What is req is a permanent soln #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary."

Rovinsan Kumar @RovinsanK

"Yuvika Chaudhary committed an offence under section 153A of IPC which is a cognizable & non-bailable offence & for which she must be arrested. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary."

Meena Kotwal @KotwalMeena

"You castiest 'Modern Indians'...we will never forgive, we will never forget. Now You guys have only one place, that is jail. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary."

After such comments, Yuvika Chaudhary issued an apology on Twitter and said that she didn't know the exact meaning of the word. The actress tweeted, "Hi guys I didn't kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone. I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all."

For the unversed, earlier Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta had been booked for using the same term on social media. She was booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Now, let's see what happens with Yuvika Chaudhary!