Arshi Khan Appalled At People Hogging Limelight Over Sidharth Shukla's Demise; Calls Them Wannabes

Sidharth Shukla's demise has sent shockwaves across the country. His family, friends, colleagues and fans are in mourning and paying tributes for the late actor. Recently, Gauahar Khan has expressed her disappointment over celebrities and slammed them for giving interviews after meeting the late actor's family. Now, Arshi Khan has expressed her anger with many people who are trying to hog limelight over the Bigg Boss 13 winner's death.

She called them 'wannabes' and said their behaviour is 'disgusting'. She said that their statements in media are sounding fake.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant was quoted by IANS as saying, "It is disgusting that people look out for self-benefit whenever a popular celebrity dies. I'm disappointed with many people I know, who are coming out as 'wannabes' over Sidharth Shukla's death. Their action and statements in media are sounding like overacting and fake. Later they themselves will feel sorry about it."

She further added that people who are saying that they are unable to come out of it must meditate and pray for Sidharth's soul.

Sidharth Shukla Sidharth Shukla Demise: Shehnaaz Is Not Eating or Sleeping Properly; Sid's Mother Not Leaving Her Side- Report

She concluded by saying, "People claiming they are 'numb', and are 'unable to come out of it' need to be involved in prayers and meditation and pray for Sidharth's soul. It will be more helpful than involving themselves in giving bytes. They can also do some good cause like feeding less fortunate people or doing charity in Sidharth's name."

RIP Sidharth Shukla: We Will Always Remember Bigg Boss 13 Winner Like This! (Photos)

Kamya Panjabi too was miffed with celebrities and agreed to Gauahar, who had slammed celebrities and called them khabri! Kamya tweeted, "Could not have agreed with you more Gauahar! Its so sad log yahan bhi apna PR karna chahte hai, interviews de rahe hai! Give the family some space n respect their space. Its already too much for them to handle, we owe this much to Sid 💔."