Arshi Khan Buys Her Dream House In Mumbai, Says She Is Grateful To Salman Khan And Bigg Boss

Arshi Khan, who wowed one and all as a challenger on Bigg Boss 14, has finally bought her dream house in Mumbai city. The actress has already moved into her new abode and is currently busy setting up the new place. In an interview, she opened up about buying her first house in the city of dreams. The former BB contestant couldn’t stop gushing and also thanked Salman Khan for being a great support for her all the time.

Arshi told SpotBoyE, "I always had a dream to have my own house in the dream city. And I can't believe it has turned out true. Until last night I was staying on rent, but now I have my owned house. And the feeling is making me proud of myself. I feel like I own a house on the moon already. I'm blessed and thankful to God who stands with me always. Then my parents who trusted me and yes, special thanks to Salman Khan sir and Bigg Boss."

She went on to add, "It's my very first in Mumbai. Although in my hometown, I already own a separate flat for me and also a farmhouse in a nearby area. I love investing in properties actually. However, this one is very special because coming to Mumbai was always a big thing for me and like any artist from outside the city can relate to the dream of having their own house in Mumbai. This is the second dream of any actor after being recognised as an actor and getting famous."

The actress shared that she wants peace at home and the colour white brings in peace for her. So, when it comes to the colour and designs of the place, she had decided to have light shades and interior designers are helping her with the final touches. On the work front, Arshi is currently working on her debut film, where she will be seen in the role of a village girl.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Arshi Khan, Shubhangi, Madirakshi & Others Reveal Why We Should Celebrate Women’s Day

ALSO READ: Arshi Khan To Play A Village Girl 'Champa’ In Her Debut Film; BB 14 Challenger Has THIS To Say About It