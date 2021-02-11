Arshi Khan Calls Devoleena 'Bewakoof'; Says She Would Not Like To Maintain Any Relationship With Her

Arshi Khan had entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger and was recently evicted. During her stay in the house, she had major fights with her inmates, especially with Vikas Gupta, who was eliminated for his violence-threw Arshi in the pool and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who got punished by Bigg Boss for her violence and was nominated for the entire season.

It has to be recalled that last week, Devoleena lost her calm on Arshi after her provocation and started breaking things. After which, Arshi was shocked and broke down! When the actress was asked about the same, she called Devoleena 'bewakoof (foolish)'.

Arshi was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Devoleena kaafi bewakoof hain. The way she reacted and alleged me of saying things which I had not said, shows how foolish she is. She abused me, showed me finger, also threw a serving spoon, plate, cup on me and forcefully tried to put paratha in my mouth. She crossed all her limits. She questioned my upbringing and dragged my family into it which was not required at all. She went on my character also but I didn't react her way as I was locked inside Big Boss house and violence is not allowed there. I take Bigg Boss rules very much seriously. Whatever she did to me was absolutely wrong."

While Arshi was leaving the house, Devoleena apologised to her, to this the former said that everyone does that and it is not a big deal. When asked if she doesn't want to keep any relationship with Devoleena after the incident, she said she doesn't want to maintain any relationship with Devoleena.

She added, "I would not like to maintain any relationship with Devoleena because whatever she did to me was completely wrong and the allegations she made were not true. The whole house turned against me except Aly, Abhinav and Rubina."

