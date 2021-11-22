Arshi Khan Escapes A Major Car Accident; Hospitalised In Delhi

Arshi Khan, who was one of the controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 11 and had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, apparently met with a major accident. According to reports that are doing the rounds, the actress, who was shooting in Delhi, escaped a major car accident. It is being said that she has been hospitalised in Delhi.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Arshi was in a car. The accident happened near Malviya Nagar, Shivalik road in Delhi. The complete narration is yet not revealed. The actress was hospitalised."

There have been reports that the controversial actress will be seen in swayamvar show titled Ayenge Tere Sajna. There were also speculations that she and her ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta might enter Bigg Boss 15 house as wild card contestants. However, there is no confirmation about the same.Apart from Bigg Boss, she was seen in other shows like Vish, Savitri Devi College & Hospital and will also be seen in a Bollywood film.

Apparently, Arshi has been learning to wrestle. About the same, she had said, "I'm really feeling proud of myself. Like I'm learning the sport with all dedication. I also wish to play the sport at international level. I don't mind fighting with a man or woman. I feel this will help me to highlight how there is no more gender discrimination in today's world. A girl can be as strong as a man."