Arshi Khan Says ‘I Was Literally Risking Everything To Buy A House Here In Mumbai’

Arshi Khan recently bought a 2 BHK flat in Mumbai. The Bigg Boss 14 challenger is very much excited to stay in her dream home, as she is currently busy setting up the same. The actress thanked Salman Khan and Bigg Boss makers for being a great support. Well, after this news, her 'awaam' (fans) are damn happy for Arshi, but the Bigg Boss 11 contestant is yet to make full payment for the flat.

In an interview with Times of India, Arshi Khan said that she will slowly make all the payments for her dream home, as she is facing some financial issues. She said, "Yes, financial issues are still not sorted yet but there is no headache like how it was last year. I'm yet to pay and make a complete payment. By sometime it will also get sorted out as I have got a few projects in hand by God's grace."

Arshi revealed that she had planned to buy a house in Mumbai in 2019. She even booked the same, but when 2020 lockdown happened, she faced major financial trouble at that time. However, Arshi Khan feels lucky that she got an opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Because of that, she indeed took a risk to proceed with the payments for her new house. "I was literally risking everything to buy a house here in Mumbai just to make my dreams come true," Arshi said. Looks like luck is favouring her, as all things fell into place.

While sharing her plans of decorating her dream home, Arshi said, "I want peace at home... white which brings in peace. So yes, I have been planning to have lighter shades as my interior. I'm designing things my way. Interior designers are also helping me and they are making things exactly how I wish. It's almost done and only final touches are left."

On the professional front, Arshi Khan has bagged a women-oriented film, in which she is playing the role of a village girl 'Champa'. The film will be focusing on women empowerment, and will show Arshi in a never-seen-before avatar.

