Arshi Khan Says She Told Kamaal R Khan To Apologise To Salman Khan & Not Take The Controversy Ahead

Recently, Kamaal R Khan got into controversy as he received defamation suit by Salman Khan. While KRK claimed that it is in retaliation for his unfavourable review of Salman's latest movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman's lawyers maintained that it was in response to allegations of money laundering. Ever since then, there is no stopping as KRK has been tweeting something or the other against the Bollywood actor. Now, Bigg Boss 14 contestant (challenger) Arshi Khan has reacted to the controversy.

She revealed to Spotboye that KRK is her good friend and she suggested him to apologise to Salman and not take controversy ahead.

Arshi was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "KRK is my very good friend and Salman sahab is someone I always look up to. He has always appreciated me. I admire his showbiz career, and all the love and concern he had for me during my Bigg Boss stay. I told KRK to apologise to Salman sir and not take the controversy ahead. And stay happy in his life. But he didn't listen to me. I tried my best to wash away all the negativity from his mind."

The actress also revealed that she supports Salman but she wants to stay away from the controversy. She feels that although it is just a fight, others might take advantage and make the matter worse.

She added, "I support Salman sahab. But also for sure I want to stay away from this issue between them. Both of them are mature enough to handle it on their own. It's just that in their fight, a lot others will take advantage and make matters worse."

In his recent tweet, KRK called Salman (without taking his name) 'gunda' and promised to destroy his career. He tweeted, "Dekho Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Ladne Ki Himmat Hai, Toh Khud Saamne Aakar Lado! Ye Chirkut Singer, Struggling actress Wagairah Ko Aage Karke, Unke Peeche Naa Chupo! I promise to destroy your career and make you TV actor. It's your #Antim time."

He also alleged that a man entered his house, and broke the safe and took the money. He tweeted, "Gunda might have done it to make me scared, but I won't get scared at any cost. Let them break into my house everyday!"

We wonder if there is any end to this craziness!