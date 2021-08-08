Arshi Khan To Appear On Bigg Boss OTT

Actress Arshi Khan who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 will now appear in Karan Johar's BiggBoss OTT. The actress will be seen interacting with recent contestants and challenging them for tasks in upcoming episodes. She has emerged as a over the top contestant.

Earlier Arshi said, Karan will be treat to Bigg Boss contestants this year. "It will be fun to watch Karan Johar hosting the show. Because he is someone who actually knows what his audience wants. And that's why all his films are successful. The contestants this time are really lucky I feel. If they manage to impress him during the show, unki to life ban jaayegi. They may get launched by Dharma Productions which eventually every actor looks forward to," she said.

Soon Arshi Khan She will soon start shooting for her upcoming reality TV Swayamvar show reportedly titled Ayenge Tere Sajna she is also known for her acting in Savitri Devi College & Hospital, Vish and Ishq Mein Marjawan.