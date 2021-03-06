Arshi Khan To Play A Village Girl ‘Champa’ In Her Debut Film; BB 14 Challenger Has THIS To Say About It

After impressing fans on the small screen, Arshi Khan is all set to make her Hindi film debut. She is reportedly playing the role of a village girl 'Champa' in the film, which will be focusing on women empowerment. In an interview with Spotboye, the Bigg Boss 14 challenger talked about her character.

Arshi Khan said, "I am really very excited for the project. The director I am working with has chosen me for this character. Audience will get to see me in a completely different avatar. As I am playing the role of a village girl named 'Champa'. It's a woman-oriented film with a beautiful story line."

For the unversed, Arshi, who first shot to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss 11, had said that she won't take up acting as her profession. But now, looks like she has taken a u-turn from her statement. Earlier, she had appeared in TV shows like Savitri Devi School And College and the supernatural series Vish. Coming back to her debut film, Arshi's first movie will be directed by Dushyant Singh. More details about the project are yet to be revealed.

Talking about her Bigg Boss 14 journey, Arshi Khan had entered the house as a challenger. She had several fights with Vikas Gupta, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya. Host Salman Khan had even scolded Arshi for her behaviour inside the house. She indeed impressed fans with her performance in the show, but got evicted a couple of weeks before the grand finale.

Also Read : Arshi Khan Was Not On Rakhi Sawant's Party Guestlist? Actresses Not On Talking Terms?

Also Read : Arshi Khan Reveals Salman Khan's Hilarious Reaction To Her Lady Gaga Inspired Bigg Boss 14 After-Party Dress