Arshi Khan Travels To Naini Dhar To Be With The Great Khali For His Mother's Rituals

Former WWE champion, The Great Khali’s mother Tandi Devi died due to multiple organ failure at Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday. Actress Arshi Khan travelled to Naini Dhar, Himachal Pradesh to be with his friend during the sad times.

Arshi says, "Khali is a good friend. My friendship are for lifetime. I want to share his loss and wanted to be with him."

Arshi khan will be next seen in the television reality swayamwar show, Ayenge Tere Sajna. She says, "I want to invite khali to help me finding a powerful man like him. I know he can choose a right one for me."

Arshi has gained fame after her stint in Bigg Boss and she later started her acting career with television shows like Vish, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Savitri Devi College & Hospital among others.