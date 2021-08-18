Arshi Khan Upset As Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan; Is Concerned About How Things Might Get Worse For Women

Major areas in Afghanistan have been taken over by Taliban, creating a situation of panic and havoc across the country. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan and her family are deeply affected by the same, as their roots are in that country.

Apparently, Arshi's grandfather had migrated to Indian several years ago. Her parents live in Bhopal, where her grandfather had originally settled. Arshi did her schooling and graduation in Bhopal before moving to Mumbai to enter showbiz.

Arshi revealed to News18, "I am Afghani Pathan, my family belongs to the Yusuf Zaheer Pathan ethnic group. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal. My roots are in Afghanistan even though I was born in India. Many people are under the impression that I am from Pakistan, but I am an Indian citizen with Afghan roots."

The actress clarified that a few reports wrongly say that she was born in Afghanistan and migrated to India when she was a kid. She added that it is not true and she has never been to the country. She further added that she wanted to visit the country after the COVID situation got better, but now the Taliban situation has happened.

Expressing her concerns towards women in Afghanistan, she said, "They discriminate so much against women, have so many different rules for them. You have to wear hijab, even cover your eyes with a net, wear hand gloves. There are many places where women have to wear burkhas even inside the house. The world has progressed so much, but these people still have such conservative ideas about how women should live. Men do not have such restrictions, they can do anything. Women are treated as slaves. My parents are also worried about Afghanistan, because they do have relationship with that country."

She added that even if one doesn't have any connection with Afghansitan, as a human they are all affected with what is happening there, especially with women. So she said that she will definitely raise her voice against it.

She said that Afghanistan is not as developed as India and they don't have many facilities. She added that she is friends with many cricketers from Afghanistan who say that India is much more developed. She also added that job opportunities are limited in Afghan because of which many of her relatives from there have migrated to the Middle East and other countries like UK and The US, and some of them have even moved to Pakistan. She concluded by saying that her immediate family members love India and they are in Bhopal.