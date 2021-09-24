Arti Singh Reveals She Regrets Not Calling Sidharth Shukla For Two Years, Says 'It Is Yet To Sink In'

Arti Singh recently co-hosted the press meet of Bigg Boss 15 with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. While she entertained the audiences and the gathered press at the event, Arti also spoke about the demise of her friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who had passed away on September 2 after a massive heart attack. The actress stated that she regrets not calling him for 2 years after their show ended.

Arti Singh was close friends with Sidharth Shukla from before they participated in Bigg Boss 13. Talking to Indian Express about the same, the Parichay actress revealed that she had last spoken to the Balika Vadhu actor on the finale of their show. She added that she did not end up calling him after that and she regrets the same now.

The actress went on to say that she visited Sidharth Shukla's home after his demise to be there with his family. Arti Singh said that even though her presence did not make any difference, she wanted to be there as the late actor's friend. The Waaris actor said that she was heartbroken to see his family and Shehnaaz Gill. Arti added that she cannot imagine what Sidharth's mother and sisters must be going through.

However, Arti Singh was also quipped on if Sidharth Shukla's closeness to Shehnaaz Gill had affected her friendship with him. On this, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist had said that she simply chose to be away. Furthermore, she added that since Shehnaaz and Sidharth were happy together, she did not wish to poke her nose in between.

Lastly, the actress said that she learnt a hard-hitting life lesson after Sidharth Shukla's death. The Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai actress said that she believes in being happy at every point in her life. Arti Singh went on to say that she has taken many things for granted in her life and has always lived in the future. The actress confessed that now she wakes up thanking God for her life and tries to make the most of every day. She also hinted that she wishes to focus on her work and travelling now instead of worrying about having a husband and kids in the future.