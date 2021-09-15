Aruna Irani Doesn't Feel Safe To Return To Work; Says Her Family Is Pressurising Her To Stop Working

Aruna Irani, who has done a number of films and popular television shows, has been staying away from the camera ever since the pandemic began. The actress recently opened up about her absence on-screen and said that she is not willing to return to the sets as she doesn't feel safe yet. She also added that her family is pressurising her to stop working.

The actress was quoted by HT as saying, "It will take time for us to bounce back to normal and get back on the sets. Considering my age, I feel this is not the right time to step out and work."

She further added, "Sometimes, I feel like I should start working again but fear for life keeps me away from taking up any new projects. I even get pressured by my family members to stop working and I completely agree with them because they care for me. They feel I have done a lot of work so far and now it's time for me to take a breather, which even I feel is right. But at times, I feel bored sitting at home."

Although she has received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines, she feels that it isn't fully safe to return to work. She said that although she has been receiving work opportunities, she hasn't signed anything until end of this year.

Pavitra Rishta 2 Review: Archana & Manav's Love Story Takes You Back To Old Days; Shaheer Impresses As Manav

Pavitra Rishta 2 Twitter Review: Shaheer Sheikh Steals The Limelight; Fans Welcome Shaheer As Manav

Aruna Irani, who became a popular face on television with Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, in fact she, directed and produced ths show, and a few other shows like Rabba Ishq Na Hove and Vaidehi. She worked in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai as well.