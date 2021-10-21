Aryan Khan Case: Kamya Panjabi Reacts To Court’s Rejection Of Bail For SRK’s Son; Says ‘This Is Harassment’

TV actress Kamya Panjabi, who is keeping an eye on Aryan Khan's arrest in connection with a drugs case, recently criticized the court's decision of rejecting the bail of Shah Rukh Khan's son. For the unversed, a special Mumbai NDPS court rejected Aryan Khan's bail in an infamous drugs case on October 20, 2021. Let us tell you, the 23-year-old star kid was arrested on October 3, 2021, with seven others when Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on a cruise.

Aryan Khan is currently in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Coming back to Kamya Panjabi, the actress gets disappointed with the NDPS court's decision about Aryan. She took to Twitter and wrote, "What has happened to our Judiciary system?Aam janta trusts our judiciary system as they are a neutral body and hence not supposed to be biased.This is harassment n a one sided opinion.There are so many other ways to interrogate, like house arrest,etc. why keep in Jail? #AryanKhan." (sic)

The Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress further added, "If #NCB has the drug peddlers number, why doesn't NCB figure out from their chat and call the source or the distributor and arrest them? Keep them in jail and interrogate if you really want India to be free from #Drugs #AryanKhan #StopThisHarassment #ArrestDrugDistributors." (sic)

Shah Rukh Khan visited Arthur Road Jail today (October 21, 2021) morning to meet his son Aryan Khan. After the rejection of bail, Aryan's advocates have immediately filed an appeal in the High Court challenging the lower court's order.

Notably, several Bollywood celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Patel, Raveena Tandon, Zoya Akhtar and others have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan since his son Aryan Khan's arrest. SRK's close friend Salman Khan too met Shah Rukh since the arrest of his son. Fans are eager to know about the further development in the case!