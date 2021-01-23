As KBC 12 Concludes With Its Grand Finale, Can You Answer These Winning Rs 1 Crore Questions Of The Season?

The 12th season of Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has come to an end. The makers have decided to close the show by honouring the Kargil war heroes and by Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Singh on the show’s grand finale episode.

It must be noted that KBC 12 premiered on September 28 last year and has had four all-female crorepatis, in its run. However, none of the contestants has managed to crack the Rs 7 crore question on the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show.

Contestants Who Won Rs 1 Crore On Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

On November 11, Nazia Nasim from Delhi became the first crorepati on KBC 12 by answering the following question: Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playblack singer? The options were: Deepika Chikhlia, Roopa Ganguly, Neena Gupta or Kirron Kher and the correct answer is: Roopa Ganguly.

And then on November 17, IPS Mohita Sharma became the second crorepati of the seaso. The Rs 1 crore question she answered was: Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II? It came with the following options: HMX, RDX, TNT and PETN. The correct answer is: RDX.

This was followed by a teacher named Anupa Das becoming the third crorepati on November 25. The winning Rs 1 crore question she answered is as follows: Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery on November 18, 1962, at Rezang La in Ladakh? It had the following options: Major Dhan Singh Thapa, Lt Col Addeshir Tarapore, Subedar Joginder Singh and Major Shaitan Singh. The correct answer is: Major Shaitan Singh.

And finally, On January 7, KBC 12 found its fourth crorepati in Dr Neha Shah and the Rs 1 crore question she answered was: Who was the first Chinese to go into space, aboard the Shenzhou 5 spacecraft? It came with the following options: Nai Haisheng, Yang Liwei, Fei Junglong and Jing Haipeng. The correct answer is: Yang Liwei.

